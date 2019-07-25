Samantha Bee knocks Dems for refusing to impeach, says Mueller report was enough

Comedienne Samantha Bee berated House Democrats on Wednesday, arguing that they could have initiated impeachment proceedings even before former Special Counsel Robert Mueller testified before the House Judiciary and House Intelligence committees.

"Here's the thing, America. You didn't need the testimony today," she said on her TBS show "Full Frontal." "If you've been waiting for evidence that Donald Trump should be impeached, you already have it. It is called the Mueller report."

Bee also derided Democrats during her monologue, creating a fake slogan to mock their apparent reluctance to act on impeachment.

"Who can forget the Democratic Party slogan: 'Someone should do something, but let's wait to see if it's okay. Oh wait, too late: Ah s--t,'" she said, alongside a graphic with the Democratic Party logo.

Bee pointed to Trump's firing of former FBI Director James Comey and his ordering of Mueller's firing during the investigation, both of which were outlined in the report. "It's hard to see how that's not obstruction [of justice]," she said.

Bee's comments followed months of intraparty tension in which House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., warded off calls to pursue impeachment -- even from House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Speaker heralded the Mueller hearings as a "milestone" but indicated she wanted to wait to pursue impeachment until her party had the best possible case.

While Mueller's report outlined concerns surrounding obstruction of justice, it neither claimed the president was guilty nor referred him for prosecution. On Wednesday, Mueller also clarified that it was incorrect to say his decision not to recommend charges against Trump was based solely on a Justice Department opinion advising against the indictment of a sitting president. Instead, he reiterated his report's claim that "we did not reach a determination as to whether the President committed a crime.”

During her monologue, Bee also blasted Republicans' performance and claimed they were trying to spread lies.

"It was also Republicans' last chance to convince their base that up is down, black is white, lizards faked the moon landing, and Donald Trump did nothing wrong," she said.