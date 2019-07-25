Ex-FBI boss McCabe continues attack on Trump, calls on Dems to pursue impeachment

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe has again taken aim at President Trump, telling Democrats they should pursue impeachment even if it doesn't result in his removal from office.

The former FBI boss offered up the advice during an interview with CNN anchor John Berman in the wake of former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's hearings on Wednesday, adding that it was "baffling" that Democrats were reluctant to pursue impeachment.

“It’s baffling to me, John," McCabe said while appearing on "New Day."

"From my own experience at the very beginnings of this investigation, we confronted some very hard choices, choices that we knew would have negative repercussions on our organization and on us personally, and we made those choices anyway because it was our job and our duty to do so," he said.

"I feel strongly that that’s the same position Congress is in now, and they should step up to the plate and do their job. It doesn’t mean that the president will be removed from office or should be removed from office, or will be impeached, but it is absolutely clear to me that the time has come for Congress to pursue a dedicated impeachment inquiry.”

After Mueller's hearings before two different House committees, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., held a press conference in which party leaders emphasized the need to build the strongest case possible before impeaching Trump.

Pelosi has previously indicated that a premature impeachment could damage the prospect of prosecuting Trump after he leaves the White House.

McCabe, who was fired under Trump's administration, previously came under fire for, according to an Inspector General's report, leaking a story to the press and misleading investigators about it.

After the Justice Department released the highly-anticipated report on Mueller's investigation, McCabe similarly called for impeachment. "I think we are clearly there with the results of the special-counsel team," he told CNN in another interview.

During both interviews with CNN, McCabe indicated that an impeachment inquiry would assist Democrats efforts in investigating the president. "There are so many witnesses who could provide important essential testimony to Congress that can only be done in the scope of an impeachment inquiry," he previously said.