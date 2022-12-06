Sally Field calls Dobbs decision 'uncivilized' on 'The View': 'I think it's criminal'

Actress Sally Field called the Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization decision "cruel" and "uncivilized" during an appearance on ABC's "The View" on Tuesday.

Co-host Joy Behar noted part of Field's memoir, and said, "you had to go to Tijuana to get a secret abortion before it was legal." She asked Fields what she made of the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"Yikes. I think it’s tragic. I think it’s criminal. I think it’s cruel. I think it’s uncivilized. I think you’re not looking at the ramifications of any of it, not only what’s happening to young women but what will happen with the children that are born that are not wanted. We already have a terrible problem with feeding children, with feeding people, with taking care of them, and we have nothing to help those children once they’re born. Then what?" Field said.

She added, "where's the services?"

Behar said "they drop you like a hot potato." The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June when it issued a ruling in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case.

"They just care about conception to birth and after that they don't give a crap," Fields claimed.

"And probably going to take another big loud noise from Americans to say stop it," co-host Whoopi Goldberg declared.

Field also discussed her new movie, "Spoiler Alert."

"The View" hosts were critical of the Dobbs decision after it was handed down in June. Co-host Sunny Hostin, who claims she is pro-life, described the Supreme Court as being an "activist" court.

"I don’t believe in abortion at any time. I don’t believe in any exception to it," Hostin said during a June 27th episode of "The View."

"That’s considered very radical for many people, and it’s because I’m Catholic… so this has always been a very difficult discussion for me, but what is not difficult for me is the fact that this is an activist Supreme Court, and they should not be deciding the law based on their faith."

Goldberg has suggested packing the court in response to the Dobbs decision.

"You have a Supreme Court that is not a balance of left and right," Goldberg said in June. "That is not what is the Supreme Court is supposed to be because they have to rule, judicially, they're supposed to be the balance of the country. They're out of balance now, and I think the only way to fix it is we're going to have to put other people on the court."