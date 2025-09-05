Canadian PM makes veiled dig at Trump during film festival, warns not to push 'too far'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney slyly criticized President Donald Trump during a speech at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on Thursday.

Carney spoke ahead of the world premiere of the film "John Candy: I Like Me," a documentary celebrating the life of the legendary Canadian comic. During his remarks, he highlighted Candy’s acting roles in a way that appeared to reference the U.S. president.

"We’re in a more dangerous, divided and intolerant world. In Canada, our sovereignty, our identity has come under threat. And when Canadians heard those threats, they channeled their inner John Candy — stood up, elbows up, wrote our own lines," the politician said, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Carney, who succeeded Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in March, reminded the TIFF audience that in many of his roles, the "Planes, Trains & Automobiles" star would drop his happy-go-lucky demeanor when "pushed too far."

"And in many of his films, there’d been a scene — always a scene — where John would pivot, having been pushed too far. Don’t push a Canadian too far," the prime minister said. The audience laughed and cheered in response.

"Pushed too far by someone who’s richer, someone who’s more powerful, maybe a little more arrogant. I don’t know, I can’t think [of] the analogy," he continued, smiling.

"And John would stand up for what’s right," he added.

Carney pointed out that "our current times" make the festival’s films "all the more precious."

Carney’s words appeared to reference growing tensions between Canada and the U.S. since Trump began his second term.

Trump’s "Liberation Day" tariffs, announced in April, included a 25% tariff on Canadian goods.

Many Canadians have also expressed frustration over Trump’s talk of making the country the 51st state.

During an Oval Office meeting in May, Carney responded to Trump’s 51st state talk directly, stating, "Having met with the owners of Canada over the course of the campaign the last several months, it's not for sale. Won't be for sale ever, but the opportunity is in the partnership and what we can build together."

"Never say never," Trump replied, adding, "I’ve had many, many things that were not doable, and they ended up being doable."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment.