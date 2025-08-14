Filmmaker alleges ‘censorship’ after Toronto Film Festival drops Oct. 7 Hamas attack documentary

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) removed a documentary about the 2023 Hamas attack against Israel, citing legal issues with the footage.

The film, "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue," by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, details the account of retired Israeli Gen. Noam Tibon, who rescued his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren on October 7.

TIFF said the documentary was removed "because general requirements for inclusion in the festival, and conditions that were requested when the film was initially invited, were not met, including legal clearance of all footage," the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The filmmakers alleged "censorship," according to the AP.

BBC REPORT FINDS GAZA DOCUMENTARY NARRATED BY HAMAS TERRORIST'S SON BREACHED EDITORIAL STANDARDS

"We are shocked and saddened that a venerable film festival has defied its mission and censored its own programming by refusing this film," the filmmakers said in a statement. "Ultimately, film is an art form that stimulates debate from every perspective that can both entertain us and make us uncomfortable."

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of TIFF, pushed back on the censorship allegations in a statement on Wednesday.

"My intention was to screen The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which is why I extended the invitation for the film to participate in this year's festival. Given the sensitive and significant nature of the film's subject, I believe that it tells an important story and contributes to the rich tapestry of perspectives in our lineup — stories that resonate both here at home and around the world," Bailey said.

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER 'NO LONGER ON SPEAKING TERMS' WITH SOME FAMILY OVER ISRAEL SUPPORT

"I want to be clear: claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false. I remain committed to working with the filmmaker to meet TIFF's screening requirements to allow the film to be screened at this year’s festival. I have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available," the statement continued.

According to a report in Deadline, "Filmmakers were told they had to make editorial changes specifically identifying horrific footage that was livestreamed by Hamas on October 7, 2023, footage that had already been seen publicly. The festival claims it requested that the filmmakers not make changes, rather identify the source of the footage and confirmation of legal clearance."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the 2024 festival, TIFF pulled a film titled "Russians at War," the AP reported. The documentary covers Russian soldiers in their war against Ukraine. Protesters have called the film Russian propaganda, according to the AP.