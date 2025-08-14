Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Media

Filmmaker alleges ‘censorship’ after Toronto Film Festival drops Oct. 7 Hamas attack documentary

TIFF CEO Cameron Bailey pushed back on allegations of censorship

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
'Hamas must be defeated before any ceasefire can happen,' expert says Video

'Hamas must be defeated before any ceasefire can happen,' expert says

Former U.S. ambassador to Israel David Friedman defends Israel's plan to take control of Gaza city, arguing that Hamas must be defeated before ceasefire negotiations.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) removed a documentary about the 2023 Hamas attack against Israel, citing legal issues with the footage. 

The film, "The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue," by Canadian filmmaker Barry Avrich, details the account of retired Israeli Gen. Noam Tibon, who rescued his son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren on October 7.

TIFF said the documentary was removed "because general requirements for inclusion in the festival, and conditions that were requested when the film was initially invited, were not met, including legal clearance of all footage," the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The filmmakers alleged "censorship," according to the AP. 

BBC REPORT FINDS GAZA DOCUMENTARY NARRATED BY HAMAS TERRORIST'S SON BREACHED EDITORIAL STANDARDS

Cameron Bailey from TIFF

Cameron Bailey speaks on behalf of the Toronto International Film Festival, 2025 Inductees, Arts and Entertainment during the 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Induction Gala held at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 14, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.  (Photo by Jeremy Chan/Getty Images)

"We are shocked and saddened that a venerable film festival has defied its mission and censored its own programming by refusing this film," the filmmakers said in a statement. "Ultimately, film is an art form that stimulates debate from every perspective that can both entertain us and make us uncomfortable."

Cameron Bailey, the CEO of TIFF, pushed back on the censorship allegations in a statement on Wednesday. 

"My intention was to screen The Road Between Us: The Ultimate Rescue, which is why I extended the invitation for the film to participate in this year's festival. Given the sensitive and significant nature of the film's subject, I believe that it tells an important story and contributes to the rich tapestry of perspectives in our lineup — stories that resonate both here at home and around the world," Bailey said.

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKER 'NO LONGER ON SPEAKING TERMS' WITH SOME FAMILY OVER ISRAEL SUPPORT

Cameron Bailey, Anita Lee

Chief Executive Officer of the Toronto International Film Festival, Cameron Bailey, and Anita Lee, attend the unveiling of the Canada’s Walk of Fame 2025 commemorative plaque to celebrate the Toronto International Film Festival’s induction for Arts and Entertainment during the 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Gala at Metro Toronto Convention Centre on June 14, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.  (Photo by Mathew Tsang/Getty Images)

"I want to be clear: claims that the film was rejected due to censorship are unequivocally false. I remain committed to working with the filmmaker to meet TIFF's screening requirements to allow the film to be screened at this year’s festival. I have asked our legal team to work with the filmmaker on considering all options available," the statement continued. 

According to a report in Deadline, "Filmmakers were told they had to make editorial changes specifically identifying horrific footage that was livestreamed by Hamas on October 7, 2023, footage that had already been seen publicly. The festival claims it requested that the filmmakers not make changes, rather identify the source of the footage and confirmation of legal clearance."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Noam Tibon

Major General (Res.) Noam Tibon speaks during a rally calling for the remaining hostages to be released a day after the temporary truce ended outside The Museum of Modern Art known as the 'The Hostages and Missing Square' on December 2, 2023 in Tel Aviv, Israel.    (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At the 2024 festival, TIFF pulled a film titled "Russians at War," the AP reported. The documentary covers Russian soldiers in their war against Ukraine. Protesters have called the film Russian propaganda, according to the AP.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue