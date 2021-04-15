Media ignores RBG objection to court-packing after hyping 'dying wish' to keep seat vacant before election

The mainstream media apparently has little use for the words of the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who expressed opposition to the court-packing plan some Democratic lawmakers are now pursuing.

House and Senate Democrats formally announced legislation Thursday that would increase the number of seats on the Supreme Court to 13 from the traditional nine, ostensibly turning a 6-3 conservative-majority bench to a 7-6 liberal majority.

During a 2019 interview with NPR, Ginsburg rejected the idea of expanding the bench, saying that "nine seems to be a good number."

"If anything would make the court appear partisan it would be that," Ginsburg explained. "One side saying, 'When we’re in power we’re going to enlarge the number of judges, so we’ll have more people who will vote the way we want them to.' So I am not at all in favor of that solution to what I see as a temporary situation."

According to Grabien transcripts, Ginsburg's remarks were completely ignored by CNN, MSNBC, ABC, and CBS. NBC made a brief mention of her opposition to court-packing during Thursday's edition of "NBC Nightly News."

However, the networks took Ginsburg's words far more seriously during the 2020 presidential election campaign.

Shortly after her death on Sept. 18, NPR reported that Ginsburg had dictated a statement to her granddaughter in which she said: "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

Ginsburg's dying wish received wall-to-wall coverage as President Trump pressed forward with the nomination of now-Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

The media appeared to respect Ginsburg's wish so much so that CNN anchor Jake Tapper even pressed a White House official over whether or not Trump ever considered "honoring" the late justice's request.