Fox News Now launches across social media platforms to give viewers behind-the-scenes access to the network

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News viewers can now get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the stories and personalities they see on-air every day with the launch of Fox News Now.

Available across X, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube, Fox News Now takes audiences inside the network's newsrooms, dressing rooms, studios and reporting locations where the magic happens, offering an up-close look at how television's most-watched cable news network comes together each day.

From candid moments with anchors and correspondents to exclusive glimpses of breaking news coverage and life behind the camera, Fox News Now gives fans a new way to connect with the people and stories driving the headlines.

One recent Fox News Now video featured "Special Report" anchor Bret Baier reflecting on some of the most memorable interviews of his career, including a high-stakes 2010 sit-down with then-President Barack Obama just days before a House vote on the Affordable Care Act.

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Looking back at the interview, Baier recalled realizing early on that he would need to press Obama for direct answers as a White House aide stood nearby with a countdown clock limiting the conversation to 20 minutes.

"I had 30 minutes when we started with President Obama, and we walked in and he said, 'Bret, we're going to do this for 20 minutes?' And I said, 'Sure, Mr. President, I'll take whatever time you've got,'" Baier recalled, looking down at a tablet playing the interview.

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"Two questions in, I was halfway done with the interview and, at some point, I decided either I have to press or this is just going to be fruitless as far as getting answers," he said.

The interview featured one of the central questions surrounding Obamacare at the time: whether Americans who liked their doctors would be able to keep them under the new healthcare law.

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In another behind-the-scenes video, "Fox & Friends First" co-host Carley Shimkus gave viewers a glimpse into her early-morning routine, taking them from the makeup chair to the studio as she prepared to go live before sunrise.

"Saturday in America" host Kayleigh McEnany also offered viewers a post-show travel vlog and a dual-cooking session with Kennedy, while the "Ruthless" podcast members hopped on some of the latest viral trends in other recently-posted videos.

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Fans can follow along for more exclusive moments, behind-the-scenes access and untold stories from across the Fox News universe.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP