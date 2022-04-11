Russian TV journalist who protested Ukraine invasion during newscast lands job with German newspaper

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Marina Ovsyannikova, the Russian state-TV journalist who shocked the world last month with her on-air protest of the ongoing invasion in Ukraine, has landed a new job with a German newspaper.

Ovsyannikova, an editor for Russia's Channel One, disrupted one of the country's most-watched newscasts by appearing on the set with a large sign that read "No War."

On Monday, German publisher Axel Springer announced Ovsyannikova is joining its WELT newspaper as a freelance correspondent and will be a regular contributor to its TV channel.

WOMAN DISRUPTS RUSSIAN TV NEWSCAST TO PROTEST UKRAINE INVASION, URGES VIEWERS ‘DON’T BELIEVE THE PROPAGANDA!'

"At a crucial moment, Marina Ovsyannikova had the courage to confront Russian viewers with an unembellished view of reality. In doing so, she defended the most important journalistic ethics – despite the threat of state repression. I am excited to be working with her," editor-in-chief of WELT Group Ulf Poschardt wrote in a press release.

"WELT stands for what is being so vehemently defended by the courageous people of Ukraine on the ground right now: freedom. I see it as my duty as a journalist to defend that freedom. And I am delighted to be able to do this now for WELT," Ovsyannikova also wrote.

Ovsyannikova was praised for what many hailed as her bravery after going viral for interrupting the evening broadcast on Channel One Russia, the most prominent news network in the country. The editor rushed onto the set standing behind the anchor and chanted in Russian, "No to war! Stop the war!"

RUSSIA-UKRAINE CRISIS: RUSSIA MEDIA SPINNING COVERAGE TO ‘CONFUSE’ PUBLIC, EXPERTS SAY

Her sign read in Russian, "Stop the war! Don’t believe propaganda! They’re lying to you here!" with "Russians against war" written in English.

The broadcast immediately cuts away to a pre-recorded report. The anchor, Ekaterina Andreeva, is seen as an iconic figure in Russian media.

Ovsyannikova released a video statement before her stunt to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"What’s happening in Ukraine is a crime and Russia is the aggressor. And there is only one person responsible for this, this man is Vladimir Putin," Ovsyannikova said in Russian. "My father is Ukrainian, and my mother is Russian, they have never been enemies, and this necklace is a symbol – that Russia must immediately stop this war and our brotherly nations can still come together."

LAWYER FOR RUSSIAN TV PROTESTER ‘NOT SCARED’ AS SHE FACES CRIMINAL CHARGES FOR INTERRUPTING BROADCAST

"Sadly, I’ve been working on the First Channel during last couple of years, have been doing Kremlin propaganda, for which now I am very ashamed," Ovsyannikova said. "I am ashamed that I let lies be spread on television, I’m ashamed that I participated in turning Russian people into zombies, we kept quiet when it all started in 2014, we did not rally when Kremlin poisoned Navalny, we have silently been watching this anti-human regime, and now, the whole world turned back to us, next 10 generations will not be able to get rid of the shame of this war."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ovsyannikova was arrested following the stunt as some feared she would have faced a significant jail sentence of up to 15 years for violating Russia's so-called disinformation law that bans claims about Russia's invasion of Ukraine that contradict the Kremlin.

The journalist was ultimately released and fined 30,000 rubles. She later quit her job at Channel One Russia.