Lawyer says Russian TV protester 'not scared' as she faces criminal charges for interrupting broadcast

There is growing concern for the safety of the Russian state media employee, Marina Ovsyannikova, who protested the Ukrainian invasion on live television as Putin's assault on the country continues.

RUSSIAN JOURNALIST FINED FOR PROTESTING WAR ON LIVE TV LATEST DISSIDENT FACING KREMLIN SUPPRESSION

Her general counsel, Anastasia Burakova, joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss what is at stake and the broader sentiment within Russia surrounding the war in Ukraine.

"Marina is not scared," Burakova told co-hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus. "She wants to stay in Russia. She said that she love[s] Russia and want[s] to live there… She is really [a] patriot."

Burakova mentioned she was questioned for 14 hours over the move, although it remains unclear who interrogated her.

WOMAN DISRUPTS RUSSIAN TV NEWSCAST TO PROTEST UKRAINE INVASION, URGES VIEWERS ‘DON’T BELIEVE THE PROPAGANDA!'

"She spent more than 14 hours in police office, and so she was interrogated by different people," Burakova explained. "We still don't know who the people are, and we don't know their names or their position[s]."

Ovsyannikova went viral earlier this week after interrupting a live broadcast on Channel One Russia, with a sign that read "Stop the war! Don’t believe propaganda! They’re lying to you here!" and "Russians against war" in English.

Burakova suggested most Russians support Ovsyannikova's sentiment, but are afraid to speak out against the invasion.

"So I saw a lot of support and social networks, but for sure, now Russians [are] afraid to speak," Burakova said.

Ovsyannikova was fined 30,000 rubles for the incident. She could also spend up to 15 years behind bars if she is found guilty of spreading false information about the Russian military.

Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates over 3.1 million Ukrainians have fled for neighboring countries as Putin's assault continues.