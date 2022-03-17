Expand / Collapse search
Lawyer says Russian TV protester 'not scared' as she faces criminal charges for interrupting broadcast

Marina Ovsyannikova was fined, interrogated for 14 hours, and could face up to 15 years behind bars

By Bailee Hill | Fox News
Russian journalist who protested Putin's invasion on live TV 'not scared', general counsel says

Anastasia Burakova, counsel for Marina Ovsyannikova, joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss the growing concern for her safety and the consequences she faces.

There is growing concern for the safety of the Russian state media employee, Marina Ovsyannikova, who protested the Ukrainian invasion on live television as Putin's assault on the country continues. 

RUSSIAN JOURNALIST FINED FOR PROTESTING WAR ON LIVE TV LATEST DISSIDENT FACING KREMLIN SUPPRESSION 

Her general counsel, Anastasia Burakova, joined "Fox & Friends First" Thursday to discuss what is at stake and the broader sentiment within Russia surrounding the war in Ukraine. 

"Marina is not scared," Burakova told co-hosts Todd Piro and Carley Shimkus. "She wants to stay in Russia. She said that she love[s] Russia and want[s] to live there… She is really [a] patriot."

Burakova mentioned she was questioned for 14 hours over the move, although it remains unclear who interrogated her. 

WOMAN DISRUPTS RUSSIAN TV NEWSCAST TO PROTEST UKRAINE INVASION, URGES VIEWERS ‘DON’T BELIEVE THE PROPAGANDA!' 

A woman looks at a computer screen watching a dissenting Russian Channel One employee entering Ostankino on-air TV studio during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster which reads as "No War" and condemning Moscow's military action in Ukraine in Moscow on March 15, 2022. 

A woman looks at a computer screen watching a dissenting Russian Channel One employee entering Ostankino on-air TV studio during Russia's most-watched evening news broadcast, holding up a poster which reads as "No War" and condemning Moscow's military action in Ukraine in Moscow on March 15, 2022.  (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

"She spent more than 14 hours in police office, and so she was interrogated by different people," Burakova explained. "We still don't know who the people are, and we don't know their names or their position[s]."

Ovsyannikova went viral earlier this week after interrupting a live broadcast on Channel One Russia, with a sign that read "Stop the war! Don’t believe propaganda! They’re lying to you here!" and "Russians against war" in English. 

Burakova suggested most Russians support Ovsyannikova's sentiment, but are afraid to speak out against the invasion. 

"So I saw a lot of support and social networks, but for sure, now Russians [are] afraid to speak," Burakova said.  

Ovsyannikova was fined 30,000 rubles for the incident. She could also spend up to 15 years behind bars if she is found guilty of spreading false information about the Russian military. 

Meanwhile, the United Nations estimates over 3.1 million Ukrainians have fled for neighboring countries as Putin's assault continues. 

Bailee Hill is an associate editor with Fox News Digital.