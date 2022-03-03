Ronny Jackson blasts Biden admin: 'Shameful' to keep buying Russian oil

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Texas congressman and member of the House Armed Services Committee Ronny Jackson on the problem with America continuing to purchase Russian oil and the need to sanction their oil and gas as attacks in Ukraine intensify. Jackson told "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday that the Biden administration should have hit Russia with serious sanctions when troops began amassing at the Ukraine border.

REP. RONNY JACKSON: Well, they've done a lot of things wrong. They should have put the sanctions in place right off the bat before this happened. Whenever the Russian troops were amassed on the Ukrainian border, we should have had all of these tough sanctions. We should have started by sanctioning their oil and gas. Number one, we should have sanctioned Putin, sanctioned their central bank. All of the big heavy sanctions, some of them which haven't even been done like oil and gas right now. Those should have been done immediately, and the agreement should have been you pull your troops off of the Ukrainian border and stop threatening the Ukrainian people, and we will release the sanctions. But that hasn't been done. We are currently still buying. We, the United States, are buying 600,000 barrels a day of Russian oil at over $100 a barrel now and globally, they're getting over a billion dollars a day in oil revenue, selling their oil. It's unbelievable that we're allowing this to happen. We are actually financing their efforts to kill Ukrainians. It's shameful.

