Rep. McCaul on 'Faulkner Focus': 'It's time for the big stick' against Putin

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas., says the United States must stand strong against Vladimir Putin as the nation of Ukraine is under invasion from the Russian military. The ranking member on the House Foreign Affairs Committee said it's time for the "big stick" to be used as the "worst-case scenario" plays out in Ukraine.

MICHAEL MCCAUL: We knew about this plan months ago. I was a very harsh critic of the administration not providing enough deterrence before an invasion. They always talked about after an invasion what to do. And so, like Teddy Roosevelt said, it's time to carry the big stick. It's time for the big stick now. And I think that's something we will rally around, both Republicans and Democrats. But it's unfortunate that this had to happen, and we didn't provide the sanctions that I thought would be helpful prior to the invasion. This is the most massive invasion in Europe since World War II, since Hitler invaded Poland to put it in perspective. … We would game out the options right here is not what's the worst-case scenario? What's the least bad scenario? This is the worst-case scenario, all three groups being deployed to put the noose around the neck of Ukraine.

