Keane: Russia, China, Iran view Biden's America as 'appeasement' nation that can be taken advantage of

Fox News senior strategic analyst reacts to Putin's show of force on the Ukraine border

Fox News senior strategic analyst Gen. Jack Keane argued on "The Faulkner Focus" Thursday that the collapse of Afghanistan was an "accelerant" for America's adversaries to try to take advantage of President Biden's "accommodation" administration as Russian President Vladimir Putin gathers forces on the Ukraine border.

GEN. JACK KEANE: I do believe that this administration is being challenged by Russia, Iran and also China. They're looking at it as an appeasement and accommodation administration that can be taken advantage of. And certainly after the collapse of Afghanistan, that has become an accelerant to our adversaries moving even more earnestly to take advantage of it. Witness what's happening here with 110,000 troops on the [Ukraine] border.

