Rush Limbaugh knocks Trump's legal team: They promised 'bombshells' at press conference and 'nothing happened'

Rush Limbaugh knocked President Trump's legal team for underdelivering at last week's widely-hyped press conference alleging widespread voter fraud that stole a "landslide" victory from their client.

The press conference last Thursday, led by Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, outlined several accusations of illegal votes cast in several states that were projected for President-elect Biden. Attorney Sidney Powell spoke out about an alleged global plot with financial ties to Cuba, Venezuela, and China over the Dominion voting machines that were used in several states that Powell insisted shifted votes from Trump to Biden. However, while she and others expressed confidence that the evidence that will be presented in the courts will overturn the results of the election, none of the evidence was presented at the press conference or shared with the media in the days since then.

On Sunday, Giuliani and Trump campaign senior legal adviser Jenna Ellis released a statement saying she is "not a member of the Trump Legal Team" and is not serving as a lawyer for President Trump "in his personal capacity."

During his radio show on Monday, Limbaugh began by knocking the legal team's efforts to distance itself from Powell, telling his listeners "It's a tough thing to deny that she was ever a part of it because they introduced her as part of it. I mean, she was at that press conference last week."

"The problem with that press conference last week, folks, it goes way beyond Sidney Powell," Limbaugh said. "You call a gigantic press conference like that, one that lasts an hour, and you announce massive bombshells, then you better have some bombshells," said the syndicated host who is heard on nearly 600 stations.

Limbaugh noted that the press conference needed to offer more than "a hacker who can tell us, 'Yep, everything these guys have said is true. I've looked into it, I've run the software, I've hacked this, I've hacked that.' Even put him behind a screen to protect his identity, but you don't- you can't- I've talked to so many people who were blown away by it, by the very nature of the press conference, but they promised blockbuster stuff and then nothing happened. And that's just- that's not- well, it's not good if you're gonna promise blockbuster stuff like that."

The conservative talk radio giant continued, "I understand- I'm the one that's been telling everybody this stuff doesn't happen at warp speed, at lightspeed the way cases are made for presentation in court, but if you're going to do a press conference like that with the promise of blockbusters, then there has to be something more than what that press conference delivered.

Limbaugh, who is a strong supporter of President Trump, went on to say that Powell appeared to have gotten "out over her skis" as part of Trump's legal team and how she will continue to work alongside attorney Lin Wood, but stressed that "time is of the essence as it is speedily vanishing."