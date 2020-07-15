Rush Limbaugh slams Florida labs that failed to report negative COVID tests: 'Incompetence ... or corruption'

Conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh reacted Wednesday to a report that some laboratories in Florida are not reporting the number of people who test negative for coronavirus, describing such practices as "incompetence" or "corruption."

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" host, who lives in Palm Beach County called the revelations by Fox 35 Orlando a "huge, huge story" but told listeners "you literally can't find it ... anywhere in the Drive-By Media."

"Florida hospitals are making massive mistakes with coronavirus case reporting," he said.

CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: FLORIDA LABS NOT REPORTING NEGATIVE TEST RESULTS, REPORT SAYS

"More than 300 COVID testing labs in Florida reported 100 percent positive rates," he said. "That simply isn't possible."

The Palm Beach Post reported Wednesday that more than 300 labs that reported 100 percent positive rates conducted five or fewer tests. However, the paper went on, approximately 125 additional labs that reported the results of between five and 460 tests also reported that 100 percent of their samples tested positive. In all, the paper reported, the labs in question processed a small fraction of the state's positive test results.

"Is incompetence this profound? Is it this rampant? Or is this corruption?" Limbaugh asked. "The inflated numbers come as Florida has ... record numbers of COVID-19 infections."

The host added that the revelations were "too bad because the horses are out of the barn now. Everybody thinks that Florida is Ground Zero, that it's the new hotspot, that everybody in Florida is getting sick and they're all going to die. That is the desired effect all this is having."

The topic of Florida's coronavirus spike was raised earlier Wednesday when Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf announced new restrictions on bars and nightclubs where food is not served.

In a joint press conference with Wolf announcing the restrictions, state Secretary of Health Rachel Levine described Florida as "what happens when you don't do any mitigation efforts and you basically let the virus burn."

"I just want to contrast the efforts that Governor Wolf's leadership is taking ... to Florida," she said. "[There were more than] 15,000 cases on Saturday ... close to 10,000 today ... We cannot be Florida."