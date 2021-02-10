Rush Limbaugh continues to fight advanced lung cancer as staffers pray for remission

Conservative talk radio legend Rush Limbaugh continues to battle advanced lung cancer and will miss Wednesday’s program as his staff prays for a remission.

Producer James Golden, who is known by his pseudonym Bo Snerdley to millions of Limbaugh’s listeners, provided a brief update on Twitter.

CANCER-STRICKEN RUSH LIMBAUGH SAYS HE CAN NO LONGER DENY HE'S 'UNDER A DEATH SENTENCE'

"Our prayers are with Rush as he continues to fight the illness he as [sic] been afflicted with. We are still praying for a remission. Today @KenMatthews will fill in for Rush. Thanks for all of your prayers, kind words and wishes for our Rush. God Bless you," Golden wrote.

Golden declined additional comment when reached by Fox News. Limbaugh has been off the air since Feb. 2.

Radio host Ken Matthews, who is filling in for Limbaugh on Wednesday, shared an image of the duo.

The 70-year-old Limbaugh learned he had advanced lung cancer in January 2020 and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address shortly afterwards. The talk pioneer has missed shows to undergo treatment on a regular basis, but he has returned to his golden EIB microphone whenever possible.

Back in December, Limbaugh opened up his final broadcast of 2020 by thanking his listeners and supporters for supporting him throughout his career and his health struggle.

"My point in all of this today is gratitude," he said. "My point in all of this is to say thanks and tell everybody involved how much I love you from the bottom of a sizable and growing and still-beating heart."

Limbaugh said he was originally stunned by his diagnosis and added it had been as hard on those in his orbit as it was on him personally.

"I can't be self-absorbed about it, when that is the tendency when you are told that you've got a due date," he said, choking up. "You have an expiration date. A lot of people never get told that, so they don't face life this way."

In October of last year, the conservative icon told listeners who was "under a death sentence" because of the illness.

"It’s tough to realize that the days where I do not think I’m under a death sentence are over," Limbaugh said. "Now, we all are, is the point. We all know that we’re going to die at some point, but when you have a terminal disease diagnosis that has a time frame to it, then that puts a different psychological and even physical awareness to it."

Limbaugh is considered one of the most influential media members of the past 50 years and has played a consequential role in conservative politics since his radio show began in 1988. The program has grown into the most listened-to radio show in the United States.

"The Rush Limbaugh Show" first aired in 1988 and has earned a variety of awards and honors. Limbaugh is a five-time winner of the National Association of Broadcasters' Marconi Award for "Excellence in Syndicated and Network Broadcasting," a No. 1 New York Times best-selling author and a member of the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

Fox News’ David Rutz contributed to this report.