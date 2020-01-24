Rush Limbaugh: Dems want to 'pretend' Trump abused power and sweep Carter Page revelation 'under the rug'

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh addressed Thursday's news that at least two of the FBI's surveillance applications to secretly monitor former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page did not have probable cause, claiming the report has been "glossed over" by the media and Democrats.

"Where are we? The Democrats and their media buddies would rather pretend that Donald Trump abused power in a phone call with the president of Ukraine and sweep this under the rug," Limbaugh said on his nationally syndicated radio program. "The initial and original operation of this coup — this silent coup designed to get Donald Trump — has never been able to stand the weight of truth and authenticity."

"Now, I know it’s not all four FISA warrants, but come on. They’re admitting that two of them here were bogus and were not properly put together," Limbaugh added.

A newly declassified summary of a Justice Department assessment was released Thursday by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court (FISC). The DOJ's determination essentially means that the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) warrant authorizations to surveil Page, when stripped of the FBI's misinformation, did not meet the necessary legal threshold and should never have been issued.

"I hope that this latest admission of guilt for these civil rights abuses by the Justice Department marks continued progress towards restoring justice and remedying these reputationally ruinous injuries," Page told Fox News in a statement.

Limbaugh laid out his perspective on the matter, saying former FBI director James Comey, former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe, FBI attorney Dana Boente and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein have all "admitted to abusing their power."

"The entire pretext for the so-called investigation of Donald Trump for colluding with Russia — the FISA warrants that opened up the spying — have now been admitted to as fraudulent," Limbaugh said. "The FBI and the FISA court now admit that they abused their powers, and all of the people involved in getting those FISA warrants applied for and signed off on — whether they’ve admitted to it or not — have now been caught up in abuse of power and fraud."