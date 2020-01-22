Rush Limbaugh calls on Republicans to make Adam Schiff 'front and center' of Senate impeachment trial

Conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh called on Republicans to put impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., "front and center" in President Trump's Senate impeachment trial.

"I really think the Republicans ought to bring Schiff in here and put him front and center and I think they ought to call him," Limbaugh said on his nationally syndicated radio show. "I think they ought to make everything the Democrats are doing related to Adam Schiff.

"This guy needs to upheld front and center as the energy, the face behind this entire thing, because he’ll fold," Limbaugh added. "Folks, he hasn’t said much that is the truth since this began."

Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, kicked off Democrats' opening arguments against Trump Wednesday by accusing the president of trying to "cheat" in the 2020 election through his Ukraine dealings. His remarks followed a raucous first day of maneuvers in the Senate that lasted for more than 12 hours.

"He doesn’t have a case telling the truth, so he’s manufacturing things," Limbaugh said of Schiff, who the host slammed for allegedly mischaracterizing a text message exchange involving former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas.

According to Politico, Schiff sent a letter to House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., last week that summarized an exchange between Parnas and Giuliani and stated that Parnas was trying to arrange a meeting with "Mr. Z", who Schiff understood to be Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky.

However, Politico reported that an unredacted exchange "suggests" Parnas was actually referring to Mykola Zlochevsky, the founder of Burisma.

"I really think it’s critical to expose Adam Schiff in this, I think. If we’re gonna start calling witnesses..., get Schiff up there first. Everything revolves around Schiff. You are looking at human slime," Limbaugh said. "I don’t like saying that. You’re just looking at a bad guy, folks."

Limbaugh accused Schiff of "openly lying" in the course of the Ukraine investigation out of hatred for Trump.

"Adam Schiff is typical of this radical left mentality that has taken over the Democrat Party," Limbaugh said. "It is unreasonable, it is indecent, it has no boundaries of... propriety."

"Maybe forcing Schiff to testify under oath could explain the origins of this entire fiasco," Limbaugh added.

Fox News' Marisa Schulz contributed to this report.