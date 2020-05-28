Rush Limbaugh calls Democrats ‘mask-wearing freaks’ for politicizing face covers

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Rush Limbaugh said on Wednesday that the demand for Americans to wear masks to combat the spread of coronavirus is a political move made by "mask-wearing freaks" Democrats, who hope to turn the face covers into a “symbol of fear.”

Limbaugh started the conversation by noting that a professional athlete said he wanted to get back to work, but didn’t want to get political. The conservative talk radio legend objected to the notion and blasted Democrats for mandating COVID masks.

“When the hell did going to work become political? Right now, right here, right now, and who has made this possible? Joe Biden and the Democrat Party, all these mask-wearing freaks demanding that you use the symbol of fear, demanding that everybody wear the symbol of fear,” Limbaugh said. “I know why some people believe in masks, and it’s because of the success that we’ve had at grocery stores.”

Limbaugh, who admitted earlier in the week that treatment for his advanced lung cancer has been extremely difficult, said that people feel masks help combat coronavirus because they were mandated in grocery stores – which have not seen a spike in infections.

"Their demand for masks is political. Everything is political." — Rush Limbaugh

“So if it worked in grocery stores, why not elsewhere? But that’s not the point, because that’s not the motivation behind the Democrats and their demand for masks. Their demand for masks is political. Everything is political,” Limbaugh said.

“They hope to capitalize on the image they’re creating that we’re all about to die — that we’re all very, very near being wiped out -- and only those who wear masks are gonna be safe and only Democrats advocating the wearing of masks care about people,” he added. “If you don’t wear a mask, then you don’t care.”

Many in the media have been criticizing President Trump for not wearing a mask, while staffers from both CNN and MSNBC have been caught removing their masks when they thought cameras were turned off.

Masks are recommended for those who can’t sufficiently social-distance themselves in public settings, and are outright required of the public by some travel providers, retail operators and now at major theme parks.

On Thursday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo authorized businesses to deny entry to anyone without a mask on, and other states have mandated face covers, too.

Fox News’ Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.