CNN, MSNBC staffers spotted without masks after networks preach coronavirus mask use

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Mainstream media hypocrisy over coronavirus pandemic-era masks is becoming a trend, as CNN and MSNBC both failed to practice what they preach in recent viral images.

MSNBC was lampooned on social media on Tuesday when a passerby pointed out the network’s cameraman was not wearing a mask during a segment about Wisconsinites opting to not wear masks.

CNN'S KAITLAN COLLINS SPARS WITH TRUMP AFTER VIDEO SHOWS HER REMOVING MASK IN WH BRIEFING ROOM

Correspondent Cal Perry was reporting live from a sidewalk in when host Katy Tur asked, "Are the people there just not worried about it, Cal? Are they not worried about their personal safety?"

“I haven’t met anybody who is,” Perry said. He then added “nobody is wearing” masks when a man on the street chimed in.

“Including the cameraman. Half your crew is not wearing masks," the man said.

MSNBC quickly cut away.

Meanwhile, Fourth Watch editor Steve Krakauer – a former CNN digital producer – tweeted images on Tuesday of a CNN reporter who was photographed removing his mask after the camera was turned off.

These latest examples come after CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins was called out by President Trump earlier this month over video showing her removing her mask while inside the White House briefing room when she presumably thought cameras were turned off.

CNN MOCKED FOR CLAIMING WOMEN ARE 'BEARING THE BRUNT' OF PANDEMIC

The video showed Collins taking off her mask in the briefing room and not following social-distancing guidelines of staying at least six feet away from others – all while CNN regularly shames viewers for not following coronavirus guidelines.

Collins had previously questioned why Trump administration officials weren’t wearing masks during the global pandemic. Trump retweeted his son Eric, who captioned video of the moment: “Just a reminder that @CNN is a total joke.”

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Fox News’ Frank Miles contributed to this report.