Rudy Giuliani calls for Minneapolis mayor to resign, blames 'progressive Democrats' for 'violence' in wake of Floyd death

Former New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani blasted the protesters amassing in major cities across the country in the name of George Floyd, a man who died at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer earlier this week. That officer has since been charged with third-degree murder.

Giuliani said on "Hannity" Friday that "no one" feels more strongly for the injustice toward Floyd, but that the policies of "progressive Democrats" are to blame "for the violence that has ensued."

"Progressive Democrats are incapable of keeping their people safe -- because they have criminal-friendly policies that are pathetic, that are dangerous, and now we are seeing the results are only there [in Minneapolis], but watch the cities that start burning," he said. "They are all going to be run by so-called progressives -- idiot Democrats who let criminals out of jail, who set bail for murderers and encourage exactly this kind of thing."

Giuliani also said Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey should resign, this after a Minneapolis police precinct was set ablaze Thursday, and Democrat Governor Timothy Walz should, as well.

"Giving up a police precinct? The mayor should resign. Telling police officers to flee a precinct, he should resign and be replaced by somebody who can protect his people -- The governor should resign because he has had four days to protect his people."

NATIONAL PROTESTS BREAK OUT AFTER GEORGE FLOYD'S DEATH

During Giuliani's interview, host Sean Hannity played live video from New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Chicago where people were protesting. In Atlanta, the CNN headquarters was being vandalized. Former New York City Police Commissioner Bernie Kerik told Hannity and Giuliani that a police precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant, in Brooklyn, was under heavy protest and a police car in the vicinity had been torched.

"This is about protecting people's property and protecting people's lives. One man has died already. Before somebody starts to protect the people of Minnesota, Minneapolis, the people of Atlanta, the people of New York -- [Mayor Bill] de Blasio is just as incapable of doing it," Giuliani said.

Giuliani said that if such activity happened under the leadership of himself, or former New York City Police commissioners Howard Safir and Bill Bratton, it would not have been tolerated.

"The first person who threw a brick would have been arrested," he said.

"The second person who burned a car would have been arrested. The third person who tried to hurt somebody would've been arrested, and it would've been over, and the statement to them would be 'push it any further and try me, and you're going to regret it.'"

Former Secret Service Agent Daniel Bongino, pointing to similar protests growing outside the White House, warned that potential demonstrators would be committing a "strategic miscalculation of the highest order" if they believe the U.S. Secret Service will "abandon their precinct" in the White House and not respond forcefully to a breach of security that threatens President Trump.