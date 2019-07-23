Giuliani says attacks on NYPD cops a product of 'incompetent' de Blasio

Mayor Bill de Blasio and his "anti-police rhetoric" are to blame for the uptick in the harassment of New York's Finest, according to the city's ex-mayor Rudy Giuliani.

Footage emerged on social media that showed separate incidents in Harlem and Brooklyn of people using buckets of water to splash uniformed officers. The officers were seen walking away with little reaction. Police tweeted out a photo of two men "wanted for menacing a victim by throwing multiple buckets of water."

De Blasio condemned the acts as “completely unacceptable."

Giuliani, however, believes the 2020 presidential candidate is part of the problem.

The officer seen on a recent video being soaked by a man with a bucket did not react because de Blasio would likely not defended him, Giuliani said on "Hannity."

"This is very, very dangerous," he said. "It's the result of years and years by this totally incompetent mayor of anti-police rhetoric."

He continued, "The police officer you see being assaulted with that water is an Asian police officer, a rookie. This kid is on probation. He knows the mayor will turn on him."

The former mayor and current personal attorney for President Trump called the NYPD the "greatest law enforcement agency in the world."

In his interview with Sean Hannity, Giuliani wondered aloud where New York City's other prominent political leaders were in condemning the harassment of officers, including the attack involving the bucket of water.

"Where's Schumer, AOC, our Democratic representatives in Congress?" he asked.

"Where are they standing up for the police?"