Giuliani slams Rep. Omar's 9/11 comments: 'You can't be more anti-American than that'

Rep. Ilhan Omar's, D-Minn., remarks earlier this year about the 9/11 attacks were inappropriate and "anti-American," according to Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani, a personal attorney to President Trump who was the Republican mayor of New York when the terror attacks occurred, responded to lawmaker's comments Monday on "The Ingraham Angle."

"You can't be more anti-American than basically looking at 9/11 and saying 'something happened'," he said.

At a Council on American-Islamic relations fundraiser earlier this year, Omar said, "CAIR was founded after 9/11 because they recognized that some people did something, and that all of us were starting to lose access to our civil liberties."

Giuliani further criticized the Minneapolis Democrat during his interview.

"It made me feel like they were being attacked -- the victims were being attacked, the heroes were being attacked -- that their sacrifice was being disregarded," he said.

"Do you know how that made me feel, watching almost 3,000 of my citizens destroyed by Islamic extremist terrorists?"

In a recent interview with Al Jazeera, Omar clarified her remarks.

"What is important is the larger point that I was speaking to, which is about making sure that blame isn't placed on a whole faith -- that we as Muslims are not collectively blamed for the actions of terrorists," she said.

"I do not blame every single white person when we have a white man who massacres children at a school or moviegoers in a movie theater." She said the idea she must apologize for the actions of another person who shares her faith is a, "horrendous narrative."

In his interview with Laura Ingraham, Giuliani defended President Trump's continued criticism of Omar and three other Democratic congresswomen often referred to as the "squad."

"The president has to defend the essential values of America," he said.

"That's what he's doing because the Democratic Party is too cowardly to do it."

He also slammed current New York Mayor Bill de Blasio for what he said was the instilling of low morale among NYPD officers, after two of New York's Finest were videotaped being soaked with water by at least one bucket wielding man in Harlem over the weekend.

"That would never happen in a million years when I was mayor of New York City," he said, calling the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate a "disgrace" and a, "progressive, retrogressive, completely lazy mayor."

"[He] is absolutely destroying the quality of life in this city."

