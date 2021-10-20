Marco Rubio: Dems will suffer 'devastating' election losses for their 'incompetency'

The Democrats will suffer "devastating losses" in upcoming elections for their incompetency, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., told "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday.

BUTTIGIEG QUIET ON GROWING PORT CONGESTION AS SHIPPING CONCERNS BUILD AHEAD OF HOLIDAYS

MARCO RUBIO: I hope they continue to say that because they’re going to suffer devastating losses in the next election. Not just for being oblivious and incompetent, but, for insulting our intelligence. The reason why they can’t take this thing head-on is because California is basically the model woke state and every crazy left-wing idea in America is being implemented or has been implemented in California.

If you want to look at what they want to turn American into, look at what the California state government has done. And that’s their base. They raise a lot of money out of there, they have a lot of activism out of there. Joe Biden can’t take these people on. That's the base of the Democratic Party. Those are the people who knock on doors and send $50 checks in the mail to their candidates and online to their candidates. They cannot take these people on no matter how crazy they get. They have to come up with some ridiculous excuse for why it is not a problem.

WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BELOW: