Rosie O'Donnell never thought Trump would win again, admits Irish citizenship application not approved yet

Rosie O'Donnell told The New York Times that she never thought President Donald Trump would win again. She also conceded that despite now living in Ireland, her Irish citizenship application had not yet been officially approved.

"I never thought he would win again," she told the Times. "But I said, ‘If he does, I’m going to move,’ and my therapist said, ‘Well, let’s make a real plan.’"

O'Donnell fled to Ireland after Trump won the 2024 election and had been feuding with the president since she made remarks about him as a co-host of "The View" in 2006.

She revealed to the Times that her Irish citizenship had not yet been approved, and she was hesitant about speaking to a reporter for fear of it impacting the process.

O'Donnell joined Ireland's "Late Late Show" in March, where she discussed her recent decision to move out of the United States and her longstanding feud with President Donald Trump. She also talked about Trump's comment about her to Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin during his visit to the White House.

"I felt very troubled that they put the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) in that position and didn’t treat him with the respect that a leader of that kind deserves when he’s visiting the White House. I wrote the taoiseach with a little note of apology to his email and got a note back that they had received it and thanked me. But I just wanted him to know the history and what happened and why he seems to be out to get me in ways that are startling to most," O'Donnell said.

During Martin's visit with Trump on March 12, a reporter asked him, "Why in the world would you let Rosie O’Donnell move to Ireland? I think she is going to lower your happiness."

O'Donnell also opened up to the Times about her relationship with Lyle Menendez, one of the Menendez brothers, who are both currently incarcerated in San Diego, where they are serving life sentences without the possibility of parole after they were convicted in 1996 of murdering their parents.

"He started calling me on a regular basis from the tablet phone thing they have," she said. "He would tell me about his life, what he’s been doing in prison and, for the first time in my life, I felt safe enough to trust and be vulnerable and love a straight man."

