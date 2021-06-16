Ronna McDaniel: Border was secure, now it's a 'catastrophe' under Biden-Harris

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday that former President Trump "solved the border crisis" and the Biden administration created a catastrophe out of it.

RONNA MCDANIEL: The border is in crisis. I think every American looks at what is happening, with a 200% increase in people coming through, 14,000 children unaccompanied last month. I can’t even imagine the atrocities they are facing along with the sweltering heat and coming unaccompanied and an 800% increase in the fentanyl coming across the Texas border. We know we have an overdose problem in this country and the border is porous. Kamala Harris is sending a clear message. She doesn’t care. She doesn’t want to hear it. Not calling Governor Abbott. She knows she is in charge on an issue she decided to turn a blind eye to and people are suffering as a result.

She went in 2018 when she wanted to get a photo op and President Trump was in charge. President Trump solved the border crisis. She is now in charge of it. It is a catastrophe and she owns it. I talked to Governor Abbott he said he hasn’t been called. Wouldn’t you call the governor of a border state to say how can we help and hear about these issues?

