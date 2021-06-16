Ronna McDaniel: Border was secure, now it's a 'catastrophe' under Biden-Harris
Kamala Harris visited South Carolina to push vaccines, but did not visit southern border
Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told "The Faulkner Focus" on Wednesday that former President Trump "solved the border crisis" and the Biden administration created a catastrophe out of it.
TRUMP TO VISIT 'DECIMATED' MEXICO BORDER WITH TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT ON JUNE 30
RONNA MCDANIEL: The border is in crisis. I think every American looks at what is happening, with a 200% increase in people coming through, 14,000 children unaccompanied last month. I can’t even imagine the atrocities they are facing along with the sweltering heat and coming unaccompanied and an 800% increase in the fentanyl coming across the Texas border. We know we have an overdose problem in this country and the border is porous. Kamala Harris is sending a clear message. She doesn’t care. She doesn’t want to hear it. Not calling Governor Abbott. She knows she is in charge on an issue she decided to turn a blind eye to and people are suffering as a result.
...
She went in 2018 when she wanted to get a photo op and President Trump was in charge. President Trump solved the border crisis. She is now in charge of it. It is a catastrophe and she owns it. I talked to Governor Abbott he said he hasn’t been called. Wouldn’t you call the governor of a border state to say how can we help and hear about these issues?
WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW: