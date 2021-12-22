Expand / Collapse search
Ronna McDaniel slams Biden for 'muddled' omicron messaging: He 'has not fulfilled any of his promises'

'He's underwater,' McDaniel said on 'Fox & Friends.'

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the RNC, explains why Biden's approval is continuing to drop.

RNC chairwoman Ronna McDaniel criticized President Biden for his response to the rising number of omicron cases, saying his messaging has been unclear. On "Fox & Friends" Wednesday, McDaniel noted that Biden has changed his stance on vaccine mandates and has been unable to get a handle on the spread of the virus. 

TRUMP ‘VERY APPRECIATIVE’ AND ‘SURPRISED’ BIDEN ACKNOWLEDGED HIS ADMINISTRATION'S COVID VACCINE SUCCESS

RONNA MCDANIEL: He's underwater. His negatives are very, very high. And let's look at why. He said, one, you have to be masked or vaxxed. Now that's changed. He said, 'I'm not going to force vaccine mandates.' That changed. He said 'I'm going to shut down the virus.' Then he went on TV yesterday and said, 'We're going have a winter of death and despair.' This is a president who has not fulfilled any of his promises. 

He has muddled his messaging. We have a testing crisis right now in our country. And first and foremost, he made a promise to the American people he'd shut down the virus. More people have died on his watch than they did in 2020, when we didn't have a vaccine. That's why Joe Biden is underwater with the American people. 

