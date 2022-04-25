Ron Klain mocked for touting Biden's unpopularity, citing French election to suggest 2024 victory

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain was viciously mocked over the weekend after appearing to tout President Biden's low approval rating, as well as citing French President Emmanuel Macron's victory in France's presidential election, as evidence the unpopular president could win reelection in 2024.

"An interesting observation, just FYI. President Macron appears to have secured a double-digit victory over LePen [sic], at a time when his approval rating is 36%. Hmmm...." Klain wrote in a Sunday tweet, including a link to a Morning Consult list of global leader approval ratings.

FRANCE'S MACRON WINS SECOND TERM, DEFEATS LE PEN IN FIRST RE-ELECTION WIN IN 20 YEARS

According to Morning Consult, Macron's approval rating stands at 36%, with 59% disapproving.

Macron defeated French National Assembly member Marine Le Pen 58.8% to 41.2% in France's election, however the latter's share of the vote was the largest ever received by a candidate many critics had labeled as "far-right."

Klain's tweet appeared to suggest Biden could win re-election despite his dismal approval rating, which tumbled to the lowest point of his presidency in a Quinnipiac University poll released earlier this month, standing at 33% approving, with 54% disapproving.

Critics, however, mocked Klain, taking to social media to point out his acknowledgement of Biden's unpopularity with the American people, as well as to suggest the administration was "celebrating" the idea they could win rather than try and gain the American people's support.

STEVE HILTON: THE IDEA OF A SECOND BIDEN TERM IS ‘ABSURD AND OFFENSIVE’ GIVEN HIS RECORD IN OFFICE

"Joe Biden said he didn't believe the polls (sounds familiar). Here's the Tweeter In Chief not only acknowledging the polls, but insinuating he can win with them anyway. Just an incredible take," wrote journalist Stephen Miller, while commentator Kyle Kulinski said, "And here I was naively hoping team Biden wouldn’t view Macron’s win as an excuse to continue to do nothing."

One user called The Wokest Numbersmuncher tweeted that Klain's statement was "a strange flex" about Biden's low approval, while Christina Pushaw, press secretary to Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, tweeted that his statement showed how little the administration cared about the American people's disapproval.

"The [White House] seems content to continue failing to deliver on public policy outcomes. Democrats are doomed in the midterms," tweeted journalist Bob Brickham, a sentiment echoed by writer Amy Davidson Sorkin, who wrote, "If this is the mindset on the Biden team then they (and the country) are headed for trouble."

"Ron Klain defending his boss with 33 percent approval in Quinnipaic, and a president who is in the 30s or 20s on his handling of the economy, inflation, crime, border, education and other major issues," said Fox News contributor Joe Concha, while former Trump Health and Human Services spokesperson Michael Caputo jokingly implored Klain to run the campaign on the content of his tweet.