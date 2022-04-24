Expand / Collapse search
France
Published

Macron projected to win France's presidential election

Incumbent Macron projected to stay in office

By Emma Colton | Fox News
French President Emmanuel Macron will win France’s presidential runoff Sunday, according to French polling projections. 

He was running against right-wing rival Marine Le Pen in a tight race.

Polling agency Ipsos shows Macron won 58.2% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.8% of the vote. 

FRANCE ELECTION: EMMANUEL MACRON, MARINE LE PEN PROJECTED TO FACE OFF IN SECOND ROUND

French President Emmanuel Macron thumbs up as he welcomes Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (L) prior to their meeting at the Elysee Presidential Palace on December 01, 2021 in Paris, France .   (Chesnot/Getty Images)

Macron was first elected France’s president 2017, becoming the country's youngest president at the age of 39. 

If projections prove accurate, he will be the first French president in 20 years to win a second term, since Jacques Chirac in 2002.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 