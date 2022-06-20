Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ron Johnson rips media's 'complete double standard' on protests at Supreme Court justices' homes

The media is complicit in the protests, Sen. Johnson says

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Johnson rips Democrats, media over protests at Supreme Court justices' homes: 'Complete double standard' Video

Sen. Johnson rips Democrats, media over protests at Supreme Court justices' homes: 'Complete double standard'

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson joined 'The Faulkner Focus' to discuss the media's complicity in protesters targeting the homes of Supreme Court justices.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., ripped the Democrats and the media for their complicity in the Supreme Court protests at justices' homes as the nation awaits the opinion on Roe v. Wade. Johnson called out the left for its "double standard" on "The Faulkner Focus," amid the continued fallout over the leaked draft opinion. 

PRO-CHOICE PROTESTERS DESCEND ON CONEY BARRETT'S HOME WITH BLOOD AND DOLL PROPS

RON JOHNSON: No, it's definitely soft on crime. And again, just going back to what now, Majority Leader Schumer said on the steps of the Supreme Court. He was issuing a direct threat against Justice Kavanaugh, Justice Gorsuch and the media obviously wasn't upset about it. His Democratic colleagues in the Senate weren't upset about it. They elected him leader again. Turn the tables. There is no way the Republican would survive that. That Republican leader would no longer be in Congress, and we certainly wouldn't have elected that person leader. So, no, it's a complete double standard, but it's made possible by the biased media and their complicity in this. 

WATCH THE INTERVIEW FROM "THE FAULKNER FOCUS" BELOW:

Sen. Johnson slams Democrats over economy, rampant inflation: 'They won't admit they're wrong' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.