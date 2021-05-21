Ron Johnson: House's 9/11-style commission to investigate Jan. 6 riot keeps 'false narrative' alive

Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Friday evening condemning the House-passed 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6 Capitol riot as "the only way they can keep their false narrative" alive.

JOHNSON: What this is all about is they're probably figuring out they can't impeach Donald Trump for a third time. So this is the only way they can keep their false narrative that they were thousands of armed insurrectionists stormed the capital intent on overthrowing this government. And then by extension, they can paint with a very broad brush that the 75 million Americans that voted for Donald Trump are also potentially domestic terrorists and would be armed insurrectionists themselves if the FBI doesn't intervene soon enough. So this is all about a narrative that paints Donald Trump's supporters as threats to this nation.

…

I am not happy with those protesters, the people that committed acts of violence. I want them prosecuted. But there were more than twenty thousand protesters there. The FBI has arrested about four hundred and forty. One hundred twenty-five have been charged with assaulting or resisting or impeding law enforcement or other officials. The rest are basically charged with entering and remaining in restricted buildings or on restricted grounds. Now, maybe another 100 might be arrested. I'm highly concerned about the unequal administration of justice.

