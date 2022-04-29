Expand / Collapse search
DeSantis warns Biden: If you caravan illegal migrants to Florida, we'll reroute them to Delaware

Florida employers need to know they have to hire legal workers, says DeSantis

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
DeSantis: The border crisis affects everybody Video

DeSantis: The border crisis affects everybody

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis reacts to reports of hundreds of illegal immigrants camped outside an Orlando I.C.E. office on ‘The Ingraham Angle Town Hall’ in Orlando, Florida.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "The Ingraham Angle Town Hall" in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday to break down Florida's efforts to crack down on illegal immigration.

RON DESANTIS: It affects everybody. The fentanyl that's coming across the border is affecting every state in this union. That's why the number one cause of death for 18 to 45 is now fentanyl overdoses. We have money in the state budget. I don't have it yet. I'm going to get it within the next few weeks. If Biden is caravanning people into Florida … I think what you're seeing there is these are people that are getting here on their own, which is harder to do if there's a big movement of them, then you can stop at the interstate, and then you can reroute. We want to reroute to Delaware. We think that that's appropriate to be able to do that. So that's what we're going to do.

This article was written by Fox News staff.