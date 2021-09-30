Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Ron DeSantis on 'Hannity': Biden admin's catch-and-release border policy 'intentional'

'If you just come illegally, you basically get put on your way to communities all across the country,' DeSantis said

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Desantis slams Biden over border crisis: Catch and release policy 'intentional' Video

Desantis slams Biden over border crisis: Catch and release policy 'intentional'

Florida Gov. Ron Desantis argues if a lawsuit 'succeeds' it may force the Biden administration to 'do the right thing.'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "Hannity" Wednesday night, with claims that President Biden's catch-and-release immigration policy is "intentional." DeSantis argued that if a lawsuit can end catch-and-release, it may just result in an administration "forced to actually do the right thing for a change." 

FLORIDA SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER CATCH-AND-RELEASE POLICY, ALLEGING VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW

RON DESANTIS: We have people from over 100 hundred nationalities that are making their way to Mexico, making their way to the southern border, because Biden's made it clear, if you just get here, we'll put you on a bus, we'll put you on a plane, we'll send you all over the fruited plain. So we have Americans having a hell of a time getting out of Afghanistan. And yet if you just come illegally, you basically get put on your way to communities all across the country. 

It's a choice that they're making. This is intentional. And if our lawsuit succeeds and they have to end catch-and-release they may be forced to actually do the right thing for a change.

WATCH LAST NIGHT'S FULL HANNITY INTERVIEW WITH GOV. DESANTIS HERE: 

Ron DeSantis rips Biden’s ‘pathetic’ political games over COVID treatments Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.