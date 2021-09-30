Ron DeSantis on 'Hannity': Biden admin's catch-and-release border policy 'intentional'

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joined "Hannity" Wednesday night, with claims that President Biden's catch-and-release immigration policy is "intentional." DeSantis argued that if a lawsuit can end catch-and-release, it may just result in an administration "forced to actually do the right thing for a change."

FLORIDA SUES BIDEN ADMINISTRATION OVER CATCH-AND-RELEASE POLICY, ALLEGING VIOLATION OF FEDERAL LAW

RON DESANTIS: We have people from over 100 hundred nationalities that are making their way to Mexico, making their way to the southern border, because Biden's made it clear, if you just get here, we'll put you on a bus, we'll put you on a plane, we'll send you all over the fruited plain. So we have Americans having a hell of a time getting out of Afghanistan. And yet if you just come illegally, you basically get put on your way to communities all across the country.

It's a choice that they're making. This is intentional. And if our lawsuit succeeds and they have to end catch-and-release they may be forced to actually do the right thing for a change.

