Ron DeSantis calls on Fauci to be held accountable for COVID response: 'He was wrong'

DeSantis touted his state's response during the COVID pandemic

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says Dr. Anthony Fauci was wrong about the lab leak, lockdowns, school closures and masks on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.' 

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis swiped at Dr. Anthony Fauci over his COVID measures after reacting to a report from the Department of Energy on COVID origins on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

RON DESANTIS REVEALS HIS PLAN TO ‘MAKE AMERICA FLORIDA’

RON DESANTIS: [Dr. Anthony Fauci] needs to be held accountable. The lab leak, the lockdowns — he was wrong. Masks, he was wrong. School closures, he was wrong. He was wrong about the vax — saying you wouldn't get COVID if you took it. He was wrong about passports. All these different things, he and the whole bureaucracy were wrong about. You know, I'm proud as my term as governor, I talk about it in the book, we fought back against Fauci and all those people on all those issues, and that's part of the reason why Florida is the fastest growing state in the United States and has led the country in net in-migration for the last four years. 

I'm proud of what we've done in Florida. A lot of people ask me how you do it, but I've got over the next few months, I've got a big legislative session. We just won a big re-election victory. I've made a lot of promises. We're going to deliver on those promises. 