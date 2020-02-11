Tucker responds to Elizabeth Warren's slams on Roger Stone: She wants him to 'die in prison'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., took aim at longtime Republican political consultant Roger Stone during her remarks to supporters following her disappointing finish in the New Hampshire primary Tuesday.

"The Trump Justice Department that abandons the rule of law to give sweetheart deals to criminals who commit their crimes on behalf of Donald Trump," she said in part.

"And yes, Roger Stone, I am looking at you," she said, pointing at the camera to loud cheers from her supporters.

All four federal prosecutors who made the case against Stone withdrew Tuesday, with one of them, Jonathan Kravis, resigning as an assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia. They had recommended a sentence of between 87 and 108 months in prison for Stone in documents filed Monday evening.

However, a senior DOJ official told Fox News Tuesday morning that the department would change the sentencing recommendation, which the official described as "extreme, excessive and grossly disproportionate to Mr. Stone's offenses."

President Trump had tweeted about the sentencing recommendation early Tuesday, saying: "This is a horrible and very unfair situation. The real crimes were on the other side, as nothing happens to them. Cannot allow this miscarriage of justice!”

The government said in its amended filing in Stone's case that, while it was "technically" possible to argue that Stone deserved the severe federal sentencing enhancement for threatening physical harm to a witness, such a move would violate the spirit of the federal guidelines. It would place Stone in a category of the guidelines that "typically applies in cases involving violent offenses, such as armed robbery, not obstruction cases," the government argued, noting that Stone's "advanced age, health, personal circumstances, and lack of criminal history" also counseled against the harsh penalty.

On Tuesday's "Tucker Carlson Tonight," host Tucker Carlson blasted Warren's comments, saying the sentence initially recommended is worse than what some rapists and other violent felons often serve.

"That is Elizabeth Warren failing and bitter in New Hampshire, and like many on the left howling for Roger Stone to die in prison -- a 67-year-old man with no criminal record caught up in the Russia hoax farce -- caught up in an investigation that proved to be fruitless, he's looking at nine years behind bars," Carlson said.

"The left, CNN as well, is demanding that Roger Stone die in prison."

Carlson remarked that Stone has been put through a lot of turmoil by an investigation that ultimately fizzled, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller failed to recommend indicting Trump.

"This man needs a pardon," he said, remarking that Warren must simply be upset because Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., "stomped her" in the primary.