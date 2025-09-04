LA comedian calls Newsom an 'empty suit' that allowed the city to be burned down

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Comedian Tim Dillon slammed California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) record during a sit-down with podcast host Joe Rogan, warning that the governor is using a slick PR push to distract from failed policies.

"He is now positioning himself to be the Democratic presidential nominee. He's always been, but now he's really doing it. And to his credit, he's having success," Dillon said on Thursday's The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan agreed, "Well, you know, some of the success that they're hanging their hat on is his social media campaign where he talks like Trump," suggesting the new campaign strategy to elevate Newsom’s image is "f---ing terrifying."

Newsom has launched a media blitz, with his social media presence mimicking President Donald Trump's style. These moves are seen by some as a signal that Newsom plans to run for president in 2028.

DONNA BRAZILE DISMISSES GAVIN NEWSOM'S TRUMP TROLLING ON SOCIAL MEDIA, SAYS 'THESE ARE SERIOUS TIMES'

"What he has is a terrible record in California, and he’s done terrible things to people’s real lives, but he’s succeeding on the internet," Dillon said. "He's having fun on the internet and the state is burned… and people forget, ’cuz that was a few months ago and people have short memories. They go, ‘That tweet was fun. He did a post on X that was fun, and it doesn't matter that they let all the criminals out in California and burned everyone's house,’ you know?"

"Yeah," Rogan replied, "That's how bad the Democratic Party is right now"

JOE ROGAN CONFRONTS GAVIN NEWSOM WITH 'TOUGH' QUESTIONS ON PANDEMIC RECORD

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"And he's not even the worst of them," Dillon continued. "He's bad, but the people go so much further than him. The problem with Gavin Newsom is that he's kind of an empty suit," arguing the governor will strategically go whichever way the wind blows.

He cited a test case in 2020, when Newsom "threw his own police force under the bus," then later repositioned himself as a "sensible Democrat that wants to reach out to conservatives." Dillon added, "He's like the hollow man. He just wants to win, and that might be enough."

Fox News Digital reached out to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office and did not receive an immediate reply.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP