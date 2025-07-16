Rogan reveals what persuaded him to finally interview Trump right before the election

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan spoke candidly about how a series of political revelations persuaded him to interview then-candidate Donald Trump in the 11th hour of the 2024 election.

The 2024 presidential election was dubbed by some to be the "podcast election," as many suggested that Trump’s appearances on numerous podcasts popular with young men swayed the outcome. The biggest example of all was Trump’s interview on the "Joe Rogan Experience" in late October, which currently has 59 million views.

In a newly released interview conducted earlier this year, "Ultimate Human" podcast host Gary Brecka noted how Rogan was initially hesitant to interview Trump on his show, and asked him what eventually changed his mind.

"Well, there was a bunch of things that happened," Rogan said. "First of all, there was the lawfare. There was these lawsuits that they were trying to pin on him. They were trying to convict him and turn him into a felon, and they were doing it so blatantly and obviously. The case with the bookkeeping error or the bookkeeping, whatever it was. The misdemeanor that they had charged him with 34 felonies for, which isn’t even a felony. It’s a misdemeanor, and it’s also past the statute of limitations. None of it made any sense. And people were cheering it on. ‘He’s a convicted felon.’"

"Hey, they can do that to you. Do you understand that?," Rogan warned. "If they can do that to a former president, a former f---ing president who’s rich as s---, they can do that to him, they can do that to you, too. You can’t cheer this on. This is insane."

The assassination attempt against Trump in Pennsylvania was another major factor that persuaded Rogan. He argued the incident could have been a "Lee Harvey Oswald 2.0."

Another big influence, Rogan said, was the media bias against Trump. Because of the bias, he felt he needed to step up to provide a fair interview.

"There's no real conversations with him where you're just treating him like a human being. Like everything, he's being grilled and then everything's taken out of context and I'm seeing him being taken out of context on the campaign trail and like it was just gross. It was just so anti-American," he said.

He added, "If you're an American and you believe in our justice system and if you believe in our system of electing representatives, it should be [that] the best people should have this opportunity to express what their plan is, ‘This is what I want to do. This is where I stand on the issues. This is how I think I could pull it off.’ And then the American people are supposed to look at this person saying it and decide."

After he did the interview in late October, Rogan went on to officially endorse Trump on the eve of the election.