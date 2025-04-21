Rogan slams CNN for 'force-feeding me morons' instead of delivering news

Podcaster Joe Rogan and comedian Tim Dillon slammed CNN over the network's biased personalities and its misunderstanding of the podcast world.

Dillon was recently interviewed by CNN and told Rogan it was an interesting experience that helped him learn about the media.

"Their whole thing now is that podcasters are the most powerful people in the world," Dillon said, later claiming the CNN interviewer was surprised that he appeared for the interview at all.

"She goes, ‘I can’t believe you would show up. People have said that they can’t come on because Joe Rogan would get mad at them’ and I said, ‘That’s absolutely ridiculous.’ I said ‘He doesn’t care, he would never care.'"

The 2024 presidential campaign saw podcasts play a key role in the election of President Donald Trump.

Rogan, baffled that CNN would think of him in such a way, replied, "That’s so silly," later adding, "They think we’re at war."

Rogan mocked those who want to portray him as "an enemy of CNN," saying instead he simply hopes it makes better choices as a network.

"I hope CNN corrects course and does real news, and just concentrates on the news," Rogan said. "I don't want editorial comments from morons. Right? So when you're force-feeding me Don Lemon's opinion on how the world should be, and how everyone should be ashamed if they don't get vaccinated – like you're force-feeding me morons."

"Of course your ratings plummeted," Rogan said of legacy media. "Of course, and you guys lied about so many f---ing things and never corrected yourselves."

After Dillon claimed CNN is an arm of the Democratic Party, Rogan agreed, "Whether they are forced to be, or whether they choose to be because they identify with being Democrat, and they want to skew things completely towards the left, I don’t know, I don’t know what the answer to that is."

"I want them to do well, I really don’t care. They obviously don’t want me to do well, but I don’t care," Rogan said. "If they turned it around and CNN became great, I’d watch it all the time. It used to be great, it used to have ‘Parts Unknown' on it."