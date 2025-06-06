Rogan reacts live to Elon's 'crazy' Epstein accusation against Trump while interviewing FBI director

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcaster Joe Rogan was shocked as he read billionaire Elon Musk's wild allegations against President Donald Trump on Thursday.

Musk dropped a bomb on social media when he alleged Trump was in the Jeffrey Epstein files after a series of escalating back-and-forth social media messages between him and the president. This accusation occurred as part of a larger tirade against Trump and Republican leaders over the "Big Beautiful Bill."

In the episode, which was recorded Thursday but released Friday, a "Joe Rogan Experience" producer interrupted the host's live interview with FBI director Kash Patel to inform him of Musk’s Epstein tweet.

Rogan read the tweet out loud, "'Time to drop the really big bomb Donald Trump is in the Epstein files, that's the real reason they have not been made public, have a nice day.'

"Jesus Christ," he said in shock.

"I’m not participating in any of that conversation," Patel said.

"Someone should take his phone away," Rogan said as he marveled at Musk’s tweet. "Jesus Christ, that’s a crazy thing to say. How does he know? Does he know that Donald Trump is in the Epstein files? Does he have access to the Epstein files?"

"I don’t know how he would," the FBI director said, again insisting he would stay out of the feud.

"What the f--- are they doing?" Rogan asked.

"I understand he owns Twitter, I think it's bad for your mental health," Rogan said. "I think posting things public all day and arguing with people all day is bad for you."

"This is an unfortunate episode from Elon, who is unhappy with the One Big Beautiful BIll because it does not include the policies he wanted," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "The President is focused on passing this historic piece of legislation and making our country great again."

The White House said a source familiar with the Epstein matter said it is widely known that Trump kicked Epstein out of his Palm Beach Golf Club.

The source also pointed out that the administration released the Epstein files, which included Trump’s name, and nothing was new about Musk’s revelation.

"If Elon truly thought the President was more deeply involved with Epstein, why did he hang out with him for 6 months and say he ‘loves him as much as a straight man can love a straight man?'" the source said.

Shortly after Musk posted about Trump being in the Epstein file , Trump posted his response to Truth Social.

"I don’t mind Elon turning against me, but he should have done so months ago. This is one of the Greatest Bills ever presented to Congress," Trump said, turning his attention to the "big, beautiful bill" that is before the Senate. "It’s a Record Cut in Expenses, $1.6 Trillion Dollars, and the Biggest Tax Cut ever given. If this Bill doesn’t pass, there will be a 68% Tax Increase, and things far worse than that."

"I didn’t create this mess, I’m just here to FIX IT. This puts our Country on a Path of Greatness. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" the president added.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.