Rogan fumes at media not covering Biden's missteps: 'Can't form a f---ing sentence'

Podcast host Joe Rogan blasted the media for not covering President Biden's missteps during his podcast on Tuesday and said the president "can't form a f---ing sentence."

"How about the fact that the guy who’s the president right now can’t form a f---ing sentence. He makes up words and stumbles through things and no one says a God-d--- thing about it," Rogan said after criticizing the media's focus on Jan. 6.

He also argued that media coverage has largely not focused on the protests in France.

"All it is, is like, ‘January 6th. January 6th. Did you see what they did? — Trump is coming back, but January 6th looms large,'" Rogan said.

"The media has lost its hold over the narrative," Rogan said during his podcast. "Now, the media conveniently leaves out anything that it doesn’t want to be at the front and center — in terms of things that people concentrate on and talk about."

Protests in France have intensified in recent days as over a million demonstrators have taken to the streets to oppose French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms.

Marcon's government recently proposed raising the nation's retirement age from 62 to 64.

Rogan has claimed the media were acting as a "propaganda machine" in their coverage of riots.

The podcast host also noted the French president removing his watch during a major TV interview.

Macron appeared to take off an expensive luxury watch under a table during a recent TF1/France 2 interview.

Rogan also blasted the media suppression of the Hunter Biden laptop story during the 2020 election.

"They set a precedent and that precedent is you can stifle information that makes you uncomfortable, you can stifle discussions where people have points of view that you don't agree with. And you think you're right. So you think you should be able to stop those points of view. That is not the way to do it," he said.

"It's never been the way to do it," Rogan continued. "It's a dangerous precedent to set because then when more power is acquired by whoever, whether it's social media companies or the government or whoever the f--- it is, they get to establish narrative and that narrative might not be honest. That's a real problem. And the only way to find out what's real and what's not real is to let people talk."