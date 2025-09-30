Rogan calls out self-described 'progressives' who celebrated the 'public execution' of Charlie Kirk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Weeks after he heard about the murder of conservative activist Charlie Kirk on-air, podcaster Joe Rogan noted that he is still reeling from seeing how many so-called progressives celebrated his death.

"The Charlie Kirk thing f------ opened up my eyes," Rogan said on Tuesday's episode of his podcast with guest country rock band The Red Clay Strays. "I never expected so many people would celebrate that man's murder."

"That is evil," Red Clay Strays vocalist Brandon Coleman agreed.

"It’s just bizarre, like, normal people that, I think, think they're good people, and they think, they genuinely think, that guy was a bad guy," Rogan said. "And I don't think they're right. And I think they were indoctrinated. And I don't agree with everything that Charlie Kirk said or did."

"I don't care if he was a bad guy or not," Coleman said.

"He's not a bad guy," Rogan replied.

Coleman declared, "I don't want to see anybody die."

Rogan marveled at how young Kirk was at his death, essentially famous for going around college campuses and having debates with people, "but it infuriated people because they felt like this guy is going against the progress that was being made in society."

Rogan reasserted that one of the most frightening aspects about the entire incident was the fact that perfectly normal people celebrated the murder of a young man because they did not like what he had to say.

"I don't think some of the things he said he should have said," Rogan said, "but the fact that people were cheering when he died — normal people, housewives, moms, like f------ people working at banks, people working at various industries — celebrating a man getting shot in front of his kids in the front of the whole world. Like what the f--- is wrong with us?

"And that's why, like, when this Charlie Kirk thing happens, there's a giant blowback," he added. "And most people recognize like, ‘Hey, as a collective, as a society, this is not right.’ Regardless of whoever that person is, whether that person's on the left or the right, they just got shot in front of the whole world. It's not a thing to celebrate ever."

Rogan criticized what he saw as hypocrisy, saying it was disturbing that people on the left who claim to be progressive, compassionate and inclusive were openly celebrating gun violence and public executions.