Shannon Bream on potential overturning of Roe v. Wade: 'Doesn't mean abortion will go away' in US

Shannon Bream said Tuesday that if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, then abortion rights would depend on each state, adding that the ruling would not mean abortion is "going away" in the United States.

SHANNON BREAM: We've already seen states on both sides of this pass trigger laws so that if Roe is struck down, either there is a broader right to abortion in that state or there's a more limited right to abortion in that state. So the states have been getting ready for this, and it doesn't mean that abortion will go away in the United States. It very much will have to do with where you live. In this draft opinion, it talks about sending this back to the people and the legislatures they've elected to make these decisions at the state level.

