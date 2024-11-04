Robin Wright rejects notion her 'Forrest Gump' character 'Jenny' was an 'anti-feminist role:' 'Not about that'

"Forrest Gump" actress Robin Wright outright rejected claims her character Jenny served as a cautionary tale against feminism in the Academy Award-winning 1994 film.

In a new interview with The New York Times, Wright sat alongside her "Forrest Gump" co-star Tom Hanks to promote their new film, "Here," as well as reflect on how the iconic film still resonates with audiences today.

Wright was asked if she agreed with critics who claimed Jenny was an "anti-feminist role" because she was "punished" in the film for her promiscuous lifestyle.

HILLARY CLINTON-PRODUCED FEMINIST MUSICAL TO END ITS BROADWAY RUN DUE TO MONEY ISSUES: REPORT

"There are some different takes on Jenny, Robin’s character, including that she was punished for her choices — which were reflective of the choices of many young women in a generation that had social and economic liberty for the first time," culture reporter Melena Ryzik asked Wright. "She chooses a freewheeling life, and she dies. There is a sense that this is kind of an anti-feminist role. What do you think?"

Wright immediately dismissed this theory about her character and the film's message.

"No! It’s not about that," she responded. "People have said she’s a ['Harry Potter' antagonist] Voldemort to Forrest. I wouldn’t choose that as a reference, but she was kind of selfish. I don’t think it’s a punishment that she gets AIDS."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

"She was so promiscuous — that was the selfishness that she did to Forrest. He was in love with her from Day 1," she continued. "And she was just flighty and running and doing coke and hooking up with a Black Panther. And then she gets sick and says, ‘This is your child. But I’m dying." And he still takes her: ’I’ll take care of you at Mama’s house.' I mean, it’s the sweetest love story."

The film explores how Jenny and Forrest's lives intertwine over the decades after becoming fast friends as children. Jenny grows up in an abusive household and goes on to lead a freewheeling lifestyle of drugs and sex before eventually reuniting with Forrest to let him know they have a child together. They then marry before she dies of a terminal illness.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP