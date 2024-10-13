Hillary Clinton-produced feminist musical to end its Broadway run due to money issues: report

"Suffs," a feminist musical produced by former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is ending its Broadway run due to money issues, according to the New York Times.

The decision was announced Friday night by the producers of the musical, which is about the women's suffrage movement. According to Securities and Exchange Commission filings reviewed by the Times, "Suffs" was capitalized to gross $19 million – but it has not recouped that amount.

For the week that ended on Oct. 6, the musical only earned $679,589, which is not typically enough money to sustain a Broadway show with a large cast. The show debuted in April, but struggled to fill all of its seats just two weeks after its official performance.

Data from the week of May 5 shows that Clinton-produced play only reached 81% capacity across eight performances that week.

Competing with "Romeo & Juliet," "Sweeney Todd" and "Moulin Rouge! The Musical," "Suffs" placed in the bottom 23% of all 35 shows on Broadway for the week of May 5.

By the end of its Broadway run, "Suffs" will have clocked 24 previews and 301 performances – slightly lower show counts than the average Broadway musical.

The last "Suffs" performance on Broadway will take place on Jan. 5. The musical will then go on a nationwide tour beginning in Seattle in September 2025, the Times reported.

The musical was also produced by Malala Yousafzai in addition to the former First Lady. In July, a group of radical protesters interrupted a "Suffs" performance and called the musical "a betrayal of the next generation of feminists."

"We REJECT this rehashed white feminism ," the group's website read. "This action is brought to you by an autonomous group of radical, anti-racist, queer feminists."

Despite its relatively short run for a Broadway musical, "Suffs" received positive reviews by critics and won the Tony Awards for Best Book and Best Score in June. Clinton had referenced her 2016 defeat while introducing a performance at the awards show.

"Now, I have stood on a lot of stages, but this is very special," Clinton said before introducing the performers.

"And I know a little bit about how hard it is to make change," she added, referencing Trump's presidential win. "It’s almost impossible to think about what a challenge [women's suffrage) was, but now it’s an election year, and we need to be reminded about how important it is to vote."

