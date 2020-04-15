Robert Wolf on Obama endorsing Biden: Democrats coming together much earlier than in 2016

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fox News contributor Robert Wolf said President Obama endorsing his former vice president, Joe Biden, was a "good day for the Democratic Party."

“[Obama] didn’t endorse [Hillary] Clinton until June of 2016. We feel pretty good that this is months in advance and now the party can come together,” Wolf told “Fox & Friends.”

Wolf noted that in the last presidential election Sen. Bernie Sanders was fighting Clinton all the way into the convention in Philadelphia, in the summer of 2016. Now, however, Sanders and Obama’s endorsements have brought the party together, Wolf said.

“This is a good day for the Democratic Party. I know that many people would disagree with that, but I would just say this is a good day for the party," he said, referring to some who question whether Sanders' sizable base will turn out to vote for Biden in November.

Wolf's comments came after Obama on Tuesday formally endorsed Biden – his vice president and running mate through two terms and presidential campaigns – in the looming race against President Trump, after withholding support for any candidate for months.

Obama made the announcement in a statement and video posted on social media.

Reacting to the backing of his former boss, Biden tweeted: "Barack — This endorsement means the world to Jill and me. We’re going to build on the progress we made together, and there’s no one I’d rather have standing by my side."