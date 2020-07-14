Robby Soave says Bari Weiss resignation shows 'progressive liberal bubble' has 'consumed' NY Times

Reason Magazine senior editor Robby Soave told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday that opinion columnist Bari Weiss' resignation from the New York Times proves that people who want to "broaden the perspective" of the paper's readers "are being routed out or ... just can't work there."

Earlier Tuesday, Weiss published a scathing resignation letter to Times publisher A.G. Sulzberger on her personal website in which she claimed she was subjected to "constant bullying by colleagues who disagree with my views" in an "illiberal environment."

"Remember this is coming shortly after they got rid of their opinion editor James Bennett, who is also someone interested in cultivating or engaging ideas outside the progressive liberal bubble that has so consumed The New York Times," Soave told host Brian Kilmeade.

"What's happening," he added, "is that the most significant people associated with that effort to broaden the perspective -- not to change what The New York Times thinks, but just to consider what other people in this country might think -- those people are being routed out or they just can't work there because it is such a miserable climate because of what some of the employees ... are subjecting them to. Harassment and bullying and gossip and name-calling that just made it a toxic environment for anyone who disagrees with them."

Soave alleged that, even at an outlet as liberal as the Times, the true number of people who hold such far-left views are a "really small number."

"You would think the bosses, the editors, the top guys, would want to say, 'No, this is the wrong way for us to go,'" he said. "But instead, they are afraid that they'll be accused of being racist or sexist or whatever it is unless they let the mob kind of get away with whatever they want, and thus they them shout down and chase out people who dissent."

According to Soave, the avatar of "the woke left" at the Times is New York Times Magazine reporter Nikole Hannah-Jones, who spearheaded The 1619 Project that argued America was founded to preserve the institution of slavery.

"Her view is that if you fall in line with what she thinks, there would not be a space for views that disagree," he said. "That's my reading of the things she says about what she wants The New York Times to be."

