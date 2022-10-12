Rob Schneider says Tulsi Gabbard is right to leave behind Democrats' woke 'mob of idealogues'

After former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard announced her departure from the Democratic Party, actor and comedian Rob Schneider explained on "Fox & Friends" Wednesday what led him to the same decision.

"It shouldn't be such a shock," Schneider said about Gabbard's announcement. "We don't get ten parties. You get two right now."

The "Grown-Ups" actor and SNL alum told "Fox & Friends" hosts he left the Democratic Party in 2013 for similar reasons.

"I really feel like I don't want the Democratic Party trying to run my life. And there's not one aspect of your life that they don't want to interfere with," Schneider said.

"So I had it with them. So I got out of California and moved to a slightly freer state of Arizona."

Schneider shared he had been a longtime Democrat living in San Francisco. He said it was leaders like Gov. Gavin Newsom and Democrat policies that "pushed" him to change his affiliation to the Republican Party.

"It's just like I just don't think your life gets better there. It gets worse."

In addition to the Democratic Party, Schneider also called out Hollywood cancel culture.

"As an actor, you're always coming from a place of trying to get work," Schneider said. "[But] I worry more about the freedoms of my kids."

"You know something's wrong when people say like if you put God and family and country first, that's somehow controversial," Schneider told hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earnhardt and Brian Kilmeade.

Schneider discussed other right-leaning friends in the industry who don't speak out due to the aggressive cancel culture.

"They're just scared of it because it really is like a mob of ideologues that just will attack you."

Schneider encouraged other Americans to focus on the policies and core values when aligning with a party, not the fervor of the woke "mob of ideologues."

"You have to go with what feels right for you. We get two parties, you don't get ten," Schneider said. "And I want to have a party that represents my core values."

"You can do it!" Schneider said, quoting his iconic movie line from numerous Adam Sandler films.