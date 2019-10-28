Rob O'Neill, the man who killed bin Laden, praises US special forces who conducted al-Baghdadi raid

Rob O'Neill, the former Navy SEAL who killed Usama bin Laden, told “Fox & Friends” Monday that the U.S. Special Operations forces raid on ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi was done in an intelligent, strategically sound way.

“They were so smart about it," O'Neill said. "They knew the front door was probably booby-trapped so they went through a wall. They used their breachers, which is a method of entry. The guy or guys went in that way, and then just did what Delta [Force] does; they just got it on.”

President Trump, announcing the death of al-Baghdadi, described him as dying "in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying.” His demise came when U.S. Special Operations Forces stormed his compound in the Idrib Province late Saturday night and cornered him in the back a dead-end tunnel. He detonated an explosive vest, taking his own life and killing three of his children.

Trump said the U.S. had al-Baghdadi under surveillance for weeks and had been searching for him for years, calling his capture or death “the top national security priority of my administration.” Trump thanked Russia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Kurds in the region.

O’Neill called the military operation that killed al-Baghdadi “incredible.”

“I was so proud. So proud,” O’Neill said.