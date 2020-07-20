RNC chairwoman: Trump is 'right to put Democrats on notice' about whether he will accept election results

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Monday that President Trump is right to "put Democrats on notice" after he failed to answer definitively during a Fox News interview whether he would accept the results if his Democratic challenger wins the presidency in November.

"I think the president's right to put Democrats on notice," McDaniel said. "They need to run a fair and safe election so that we all have confidence in the results."

TRUMP ASKED WHETHER HE WILL ACCEPT ELECTION RESULTS

President Trump, in a contentious sitdown that aired Sunday, told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace that he is "not a good loser," and claimed that the mail-in voting, which Democrats have pushed as a response to the coronavirus pandemic, “is going to rig the election.”

Asked if this meant that he plans not to accept the election results, Trump said, “No. I have to see.”

When Wallace pushed him further, Trump added, “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

McDaniel said Trump's remarks were in response to a new push by Democrats to "mess with election integrity all across the country."

"We know Hillary Clinton has never accepted the results of the 2016 election. We continue to see Democrats push the falsehood that Russians affected the 2016 election, which was categorically proven to be false in the Mueller report," she said.

"Here is what I think is important that the president is saying. Democrats are trying to mess with election integrity, all across this country. The RNC is in 30 some odd legal suits where Democrats are trying to remove things like signature verification ... safeguards that will ensure that we feel confident in the election process."

RNC EXPLORING OUTDOOR VENUES FOR JACKSONVILLE CONVENTION

Asked later about the upcoming Republican National Convention next month in Jacksonville, McDaniel said, "It's going to be safe, it's going to be healthy and it's a great celebration where we renominate the president and the vice president and go on to victory in November."