The right to life and women's rights can be protected together: Rep. Nancy Mace

Rep. Nancy Mace sounds off on abortion law on 'Your World with Neil Cavuto'

Rep. Nancy Mace explains her approach to abortion legislation as the debate continues after Roe v. Wade's reversal on 'Your World.'

Rep. Nancy Mace asserted that legislators deciding abortion law "can protect women's rights and protect the right to life together" Thursday on "Your World."

TEXAS GOV. ABBOTT, QUEEN OF NETHERLANDS CLASH OVER ABORTION POLICY

REP. MACE: The overturning of Roe simply took the issue out of the courts. It did largely put it into the hands of states' legislatures. But there's always been a role for Congress. Under Obama, Democrats could have codified Roe v. Wade, and they decided not to after telling America that they would. I do believe that there is a role for Congress to set some guardrails. And Senator Graham's legislation actually wouldn't have an impact on the state of South Carolina because South Carolina's legislation and bills that have been signed into law are more restrictive. And I don't believe his legislation - reading it firsthand - would have an impact there. … And so we need to be thinking, I think very pragmatically. It's not mutually exclusive. I think you can protect women's rights and protect the right to life together. 

