Rick Scott shares his experience enduring hurricanes as Florida governor

Florida Sen. Rick Scott discussed his experience facing several hurricanes as Florida governor and his concerns as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in the Sunshine State.

RICK SCOTT: We've got to understand that the state's already saturated with water. We still have big winds and we're gonna have a lot of rain. So this is not over. I'm sure we have people that need help along the coast. I know we have a great first response team there and get in there as quickly as possible. But here's my concern. This is not over. Make sure you're ready. You might lose power or you might lose water. So if this storm is still heading towards you, get ready. Seven days water, seven days of food. And by the way, if it's passed, don't touch downed power lines. Don't go places you don't need to go. Don't drive into standing water. All right. Be careful. Don't use generators if you don't know how to use them. And by the way, be careful. Use some power tools if you haven't use them. So we've got to keep everybody alive. You can rebuild a house, you can rebuild your business, all that stuff. You just can't rebuild your life. We've got to keep everybody alive going forward.

Every time you learn something. You had to, you know, we had to figure out how do you get the power companies all to work together? How do you get our ports back open so we don't run out of gas? How do you keep gas flowing into the state so you don't run on gas? How do you use your communications companies to make sure they're working well together? How do you get all the teams? The federal response team, the state response team, the local response team, all to coordinate their efforts. So it's a big job. I think I've been talking to people all across the state. The administrator, FEMA is committed, immigration check who runs the Southeast Division of FEMA's committed. I know state officials commended, these mayors, sheriffs, first responders are all committed. So I just want everybody to stay alive. But you learn something. They'll learn something from this one. I mean, it'll be different.

